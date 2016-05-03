Skip to main content
Key Ingredients, Challenges and Lessons from Biodiversity Mainstreaming in South Africa

People, Products, Process
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlzgj1s4h5h-en
Jeff Manuel, Kristal Maze, Mandy Driver, Anthea Stephens, Emily Botts, Azisa Parker, Mahlodi Tau, John Dini, Stephen Holness, Jeanne Nel
OECD Environment Working Papers
Manuel, J. et al. (2016), “Key Ingredients, Challenges and Lessons from Biodiversity Mainstreaming in South Africa: People, Products, Process”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlzgj1s4h5h-en.
