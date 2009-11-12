Skip to main content
Keeping Slovenian Public Finances on a Sustainable Path

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220657632455
Authors
Pierre Beynet, Willi Leibfritz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Beynet, P. and W. Leibfritz (2009), “Keeping Slovenian Public Finances on a Sustainable Path”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 734, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220657632455.
