This is the first OECD publication dealing with insurance issues in Asia. It provides a unique overview and analysis on insurance regulation and supervision in Asia. Dedicated studies are included on Brunei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Vietnam.

Thanks to the broad range of high-quality information and the importance of issues addressed, this set of texts should constitute a reference work on insurance policy for policy makers and experts in the public sector, actors in the private sector and academics both in OECD Member countries and non-Member economies.