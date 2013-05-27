Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Inequality and Poverty in the United States

Public Policies for Inclusive Growth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46957cwv8q-en
Authors
Oliver Denk, Robert P. Hagemann, Patrick Lenain, Valentin Somma
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Denk, O. et al. (2013), “Inequality and Poverty in the United States: Public Policies for Inclusive Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1052, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46957cwv8q-en.
Go to top