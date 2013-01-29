Skip to main content
Improving the Fiscal Framework to Enhance Growth in an Era of Fiscal Consolidation in Slovakia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c9kv6b7f2-en
Authors
Caroline Klein, Robert Price, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Klein, C., R. Price and A. Wörgötter (2013), “Improving the Fiscal Framework to Enhance Growth in an Era of Fiscal Consolidation in Slovakia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1018, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c9kv6b7f2-en.
