Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving the Environment through Reducing Subsidies

Part I: Summary and Conclusions - Part II: Analysis and Overview of Studies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162679-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Improving the Environment through Reducing Subsidies: Part I: Summary and Conclusions - Part II: Analysis and Overview of Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162679-en.
Go to top