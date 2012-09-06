This paper discusses some of the complementarities and trade-offs that the fight against collusion and corruption present to policy makers. It illustrates with examples from Latin America. It was prepared as background material for the session "Improving Effective Public Procurement: Fighting Collusion and Corruption" held at the 2012 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in the Dominican Republic on 18-19 September 2012.
Improving Effective Public Procurement
Fighting Collusion and Corruption
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024