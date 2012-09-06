Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Effective Public Procurement

Fighting Collusion and Corruption
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f9d97c93-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Improving Effective Public Procurement: Fighting Collusion and Corruption”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 155, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f9d97c93-en.
Go to top