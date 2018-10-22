Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Co-operation between Tax Authorities and Anti-Corruption Authorities in Combating Tax Crime and Corruption

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c8c44bcf-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Improving Co-operation between Tax Authorities and Anti-Corruption Authorities in Combating Tax Crime and Corruption, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c8c44bcf-en.
Go to top