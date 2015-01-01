Implementing the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises: The National Contact Points from 2000 to 2015

Governments adhering to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are required to set up National Contact Points (NCPs). The main role of NCPs is to further the effectiveness of the Guidelines by undertaking promotional activities, handling enquiries, and contributing to the resolution of issues that arise from the alleged non observance of the Guidelines in specific instances. On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the NCPs and the 40th anniversary of the Guidelines, this report examines progress made and identifies remaining challenges.