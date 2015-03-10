Skip to main content
Implementing Good Regulatory Practice in Malaysia

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264230620-en
OECD
OECD (2015), Implementing Good Regulatory Practice in Malaysia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264230620-en.
