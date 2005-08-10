Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Housing Finance Markets in Transition Economies

Trends and Challenges
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010178-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Housing Finance Markets in Transition Economies: Trends and Challenges, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010178-en.
Go to top