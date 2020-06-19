Skip to main content
Housing and inequality

The case of Luxembourg and its cross-border workers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/666babc1-en
Authors
Guillaume Claveres, Thomas Y. Mathä, Giuseppe Pulina, Jan Stráský, Nicolas Woloszko, Michael Ziegelmeyer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Claveres, G. et al. (2020), “Housing and inequality: The case of Luxembourg and its cross-border workers”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1608, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/666babc1-en.
