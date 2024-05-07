Skip to main content
Harnessing nearshoring opportunities in Mexico by boosting productivity and fighting climate change

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0ca7fc0a-en
Authors
Alberto González Pandiella, Alessandro Maravalle
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

González Pandiella, A. and A. Maravalle (2024), “Harnessing nearshoring opportunities in Mexico by boosting productivity and fighting climate change”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1799, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ca7fc0a-en.
