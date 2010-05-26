Skip to main content
Guidelines for Improving the Comparability and Availability of Private Health Expenditures Under the System of Health Accounts Framework

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbrcg0clvc-en
Authors
Ravi P. Rannan-Eliya, Luca Lorenzoni
OECD Health Working Papers
Rannan-Eliya, R. and L. Lorenzoni (2010), “Guidelines for Improving the Comparability and Availability of Private Health Expenditures Under the System of Health Accounts Framework”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbrcg0clvc-en.
