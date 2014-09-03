Guidance Document on Standardised Test Guidelines for Evaluating Chemicals for Endocrine Disruption

This document is a tool to support regulatory authorities’ decisions on the hazard of specific chemicals when they receive test results from a Test Guideline (TG) or draft TG for the screening/testing of chemicals for endocrine disrupting properties. The contexts for these decisions will vary, depending on local legislation and practice, so the advice is worded in such a way as to permit flexible interpretation. It provides guidance on how to interpret the outcome of individual tests and how to increase evidence on whether or not a substance may be an endocrine disrupter; to this end, it recommends a test method that may be performed if regulatory authorities need more evidence.