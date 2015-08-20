Growth Companies, Access to Capital Markets and Corporate Governance

This report is about the relationship between corporate governance and corporate access to capital markets. The focus is on growth companies that have the potential to escape a static state of being a small or medium-sized enterprise. Based on company level data, the report provides an extensive empirical overview of how corporations enter and use public equity markets and corporate bond markets. It looks at the functioning of these markets, the investors that use them and the companies that provide them with services, such as credit ratings. From the perspective of growth companies, shortcomings and initiatives for improvements are identified and discussed.