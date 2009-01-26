Skip to main content
Greening Development Planning

A Review of Country Case Studies for Making the Economic Case for Improved Management of Environment and Natural Resources
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227348018366
Authors
Olof Drakenberg, Sandra Paulsen, Jessica Andersson, Emelie Dahlberg, Kristoffer Darin Mattsson, Elisabeth Wikstrom
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Drakenberg, O. et al. (2009), “Greening Development Planning: A Review of Country Case Studies for Making the Economic Case for Improved Management of Environment and Natural Resources”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227348018366.
