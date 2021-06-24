This publication contains the 2021 Second Round Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of Ukraine. It refers to Phase 1 only (Legal and Regulatory Framework).
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Ukraine 2021 (Second Round, Phase 1)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
