This report contains the 2017 Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of Qatar.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Qatar 2017 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
13 September 2022
-
23 June 2022
-
Policy paper5 July 2021
-
16 February 2021
-
11 June 2020
-