This publication contains the Supplementary Phase 2 Peer Review Report for Luxembourg.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Luxembourg 2015 (Supplementary Report)
Phase 2: Implementation of the Standard in Practice
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
26 March 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
14 June 2023
-
13 June 2023