This publication contains the Supplementary Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of Jamaica.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Jamaica 2018 (Second Round, Supplementary Report)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
10 September 2022
-
27 April 2022
-
-
22 April 2021