This publication contains the Supplementary Phase 1 Peer Review Report for Costa Rica.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Peer Reviews: Costa Rica 2013 (Supplementary Report)
Phase 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023