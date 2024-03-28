This peer review report analyses the practical implementation of the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request in Kenya, as part of the second round of reviews conducted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes since 2016.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Kenya 2024 (Second Round, Combined Review)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
7 December 2023
-
Working paper22 September 2022
-
-
22 November 2021
-
Working paper7 May 2021
-
16 April 2021
-
2 March 2020
-
2 March 2020