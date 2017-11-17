This report contains the 2017 Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of India.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: India 2017 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 September 2023
-
Case study16 May 2023
-
31 March 2023