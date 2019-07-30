Skip to main content
From Theory to Practice: What Policies Can Prepare Regions for the Challenges and Opportunities Associated with Disruptive Technologies?

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/06dce570-en
Jennifer Clark
OECD Regional Development Papers

Clark, J. (2019), “From Theory to Practice: What Policies Can Prepare Regions for the Challenges and Opportunities Associated with Disruptive Technologies?”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/06dce570-en.
