This proceedings of the first topic covered during the Fourth International Symposium on theory and practice in transport economics covers choice between private and public transport, with papers covering the psychological factors, organization of transport facilties, and the role of cost.
Fourth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, The Hague, 5-7 October 1971
Topic 2. Economic Criteria for the Maintenance, Modification or Creation of Public Transport Services Which May not Necessarily Be Profitable