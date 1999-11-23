Foreign Direct Investment, Development and Corporate Responsibility

OECD countries believe that foreign direct investment (FDI) will play a critical role in the rise of standards of living among nations well into the 21st century. A crucial aspect will be whether FDI’s contribution to economic development will respond in a balanced and sustainable way to the aspirations and expectations of host and home countries alike.

This and other related issues were highlighted at a conference on the Role of Investment in Development, Corporate Responsibilities and OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. This event provided a unique forum for dialogue between participants from OECD member states and developing countries, academic, business and labour circles and civil society on the development impact of FDI, the effectiveness of national policies and the responsibilities of multinational enterprises. These issues are expected to be taken up again at the forthcoming WTO Ministerial in Seattle.