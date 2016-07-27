Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Five years in a balloon

Estimating the effects of euro adoption in Slovakia using the synthetic control method
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv236zqj7b-en
Authors
Branislav Žúdel, Libor Melioris
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Žúdel, B. and L. Melioris (2016), “Five years in a balloon: Estimating the effects of euro adoption in Slovakia using the synthetic control method”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1317, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv236zqj7b-en.
Go to top