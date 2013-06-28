Skip to main content
Fiscal Consolidation Across Government Levels - Part 3. Intergovernmental Grants, Pro- or Counter-cyclical?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxqrlmtf-en
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Balázs Égert
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Blöchliger, H. and B. Égert (2013), “Fiscal Consolidation Across Government Levels - Part 3. Intergovernmental Grants, Pro- or Counter-cyclical?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1072, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxqrlmtf-en.
