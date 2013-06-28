Skip to main content
Fiscal Consolidation Across Government Levels - Part 2. Fiscal Rules for Sub-central Governments, Update of the Institutional Indicator

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxqzhkr1-en
Kaja Fredriksen
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Fredriksen, K. (2013), “Fiscal Consolidation Across Government Levels - Part 2. Fiscal Rules for Sub-central Governments, Update of the Institutional Indicator”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1071, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxqzhkr1-en.
