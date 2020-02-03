Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Firming up the capital base of the Austrian business sector - Consolidating Austria’s business sector strengths and its social role in the face of new challenges

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d132d949-en
Authors
Dennis Dlugosch, Rauf Gönenç, Eun Jung Kim, Aleksandra Paciorek
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dlugosch, D. et al. (2020), “Firming up the capital base of the Austrian business sector - Consolidating Austria’s business sector strengths and its social role in the face of new challenges”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1595, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d132d949-en.
Go to top