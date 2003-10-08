Financial Market Integration in the Euro Area

Although there is no single yardstick to gauge the degree of integration, there is ample evidence that financial markets in the euro area have some way to go before national demarcation lines will effectively disappear and financial market integration is satisfactory. While there has been a push towards integration from the centre, global developments, such as advances in information technology, falling communication costs and standardisation of products, have been the main drivers, while national policies often acted as an impediment. The integration of financial markets finally became a policy priority with the adoption of the FSAP as part of the Cardiff process launched in 1998. For the European Union to have a fully satisfactory regulatory framework for financial markets in place in 2005, further efforts are needed. This paper takes stock of current developments and proposes a set of further suggestions for policy action ...