Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fairly Sharing the Social Impact of the Crisis in Greece

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb6vwk338x-en
Authors
Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou, Manos Matsaganis, Chrysa Leventi, Jan-David Schneider
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koutsogeorgopoulou, V. et al. (2014), “Fairly Sharing the Social Impact of the Crisis in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb6vwk338x-en.
Go to top