Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment the Philippines

Experience in Non-Member Economies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246265100044
Authors
Emilio Antonio, Osamu Onodera
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Antonio, E. and O. Onodera (2007), “Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment the Philippines: Experience in Non-Member Economies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246265100044.
