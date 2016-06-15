Skip to main content
Faces of joblessness

Characterising employment barriers to inform policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz47xptj-en
Authors
Rodrigo Fernandez, Herwig Immervoll, Daniele Pacifico, Céline Thévenot
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fernandez, R. et al. (2016), “Faces of joblessness: Characterising employment barriers to inform policy”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz47xptj-en.
