Exploring the relationship between environmentally related taxes and inequality in income sources

An empirical cross-country analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3mbfzkrzp-en
Walid Oueslati, Vera Zipperer, Damien Rousselière, Alexandros Dimitropoulos
OECD Environment Working Papers
Oueslati, W. et al. (2016), “Exploring the relationship between environmentally related taxes and inequality in income sources: An empirical cross-country analysis”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3mbfzkrzp-en.
