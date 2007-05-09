Eurostat-OECD Methodological Guide for Developing Producer Price Indices for Services

The International Producer Price Index Manual (PPI Manual) published by the IMF in 2004, constituted a landmark for international standards on price measurement and contains detailed, comprehensive information for the compilation of producer price indices. This Methodological Guide for Developing Producer Price Indices for Services is a complement to the PPI Manual in two ways: it focuses on service-specific aspects in the PPI compilation by developing further the conceptual framework and it adds detailed descriptions of PPI measurement for a series of service industries. This Guide has been jointly produced by the OECD, Eurostat and the members of a Taskforce with delegates from 19 OECD/EU Member countries.