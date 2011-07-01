Skip to main content
Environmental Policy Stringency and Foreign Direct Investment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8ghvf85d5-en
Authors
Margarita Kalamova, Nick Johnstone
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kalamova, M. and N. Johnstone (2011), “Environmental Policy Stringency and Foreign Direct Investment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8ghvf85d5-en.
