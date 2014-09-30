Skip to main content
Environmental and Related Social Costs of the Tax Treatment of Company Cars and Commuting Expenses

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxwrr5163zp-en
Rana Roy
OECD Environment Working Papers
Roy, R. (2014), “Environmental and Related Social Costs of the Tax Treatment of Company Cars and Commuting Expenses”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxwrr5163zp-en.
