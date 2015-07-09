Skip to main content
Enhancing the financing of the real economy and financial stability in the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxqbk75c43-en
Authors
Olena Havrylchyk, Rafal Kierzenkowski
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Havrylchyk, O. and R. Kierzenkowski (2015), “Enhancing the financing of the real economy and financial stability in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1245, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxqbk75c43-en.
