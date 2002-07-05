Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Spending in Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/735416271177
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Claude Giorno
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. and C. Giorno (2002), “Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Spending in Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 332, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/735416271177.
Go to top