Enhancing economic performance and well-being in Chile: Policy Actions for healthier and more efficient food markets

Over the past few decades, Chile has experienced rising levels of obesity and overweight, associated with severe health and economic consequences. To create a healthier food environment, Chile has put in place a comprehensive portfolio of interventions: from population-level fiscal policies, school and workplace-focused programmes, to individual interventions through primary care. Despite all the efforts, Chile continues to struggle with high costs and high morbidity related to overweight and obesity in children and adults. At the request of the Government of Chile, this OECD Assessment lays out a number of suggested policy actions based on international practices to further improve the ongoing efforts to promote healthy attitudes and behaviours, while enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of the economy.