Enhancing advanced skills to better meet labour market demand in the Slovak Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72c55c64-en
Authors
Gabriel Machlica, Ján Toman, Martin Haluš, Dávid Martinák
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Machlica, G. et al. (2017), “Enhancing advanced skills to better meet labour market demand in the Slovak Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1416, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72c55c64-en.
