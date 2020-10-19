Skip to main content
Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 - Special Report on Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage

CCUS in clean energy transitions
https://doi.org/10.1787/208b66f4-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
IEA (2020), Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 - Special Report on Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage : CCUS in clean energy transitions, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/208b66f4-en.
