The International Energy Agency's quarterly report on energy prices and taxes for main petroleum products, natural gas, coal, and electricity at all market levels. Coverage is provided for OECD and selected non-OECD countries. This issue's feature article covers refining activity and economics.
Energy Prices and Taxes, Volume 2007 Issue 3
Third Quarter 2007
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 April 2019
-
15 January 2019
-
17 October 2018
-
4 July 2018
-
7 April 2018
-
12 January 2018
-
11 October 2017
-
11 July 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023