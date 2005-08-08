This International Energy Agency review of energy policies and programmes systematically examines Australia's general energy policy including energy policy as it relates to the environment, energy demand, and energy end-use efficiency as well as energy policy concerning oil, coal, natural gas, renewables, electricity, and nuclear power. It also reviews research and development activities and presents key statistics. It finds that environmental sustainability is Australia's greatest energy challenge, and it makes a series of recommendations on that and other issues.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Australia 2005
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
