Employment and Skills in Finland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv239kcq9r-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, Christophe André, Thomas Chalaux, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pareliussen, J. et al. (2016), “Employment and Skills in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1320, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv239kcq9r-en.
