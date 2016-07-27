Employment fosters equity and economic inclusiveness because those out of work face the highest risk of poverty, and it generates the tax receipts on which the social safety net depends. Further enhancing education and life-long learning would lower hurdles to employment, which are high for the low-skilled. Policies to speed up tertiary graduation, improve work incentives and activation of the unemployed and postpone labour market exit are necessary to bring the employment rate closer to the level of other Nordics. Easing employment regulations and allowing more flexible wage setting would increase both employment and productivity. This working paper relates to the 2016 OECD Economic Survey of Finland (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-finland.htm).
Employment and Skills in Finland
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023