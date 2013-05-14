Skip to main content
Effectiveness of Policies and Strategies to Increase the Capacity Utilisation of Intermittent Renewable Power Plants

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46j0trlrnn-en
David Benatia, Nick Johnstone, Ivan Haščič
OECD Environment Working Papers
Benatia, D., N. Johnstone and I. Haščič (2013), “Effectiveness of Policies and Strategies to Increase the Capacity Utilisation of Intermittent Renewable Power Plants”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46j0trlrnn-en.
