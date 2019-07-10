Skip to main content
Educational attainment, age and the consequences of job loss: empirical evidence from Germany

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6197d3cc-en
Authors
Alexandra Effenberger, Verena Lauber, Sebastian Schmitz, Charlotte Senftleben-König
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Effenberger, A. et al. (2019), “Educational attainment, age and the consequences of job loss: empirical evidence from Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1558, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6197d3cc-en.
