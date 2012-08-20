This paper explores the impact of competition on impoverished consumers in markets for essential goods and services. It was prepared as background material for a session on competition and poverty reductions held at the 2012 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in the Dominican Republic on 18-19 September 2012.
Does Competition in Markets for Essential Goods and Services Reduce Poverty?
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
