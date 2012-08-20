Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Does Competition in Markets for Essential Goods and Services Reduce Poverty?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5203488a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Does Competition in Markets for Essential Goods and Services Reduce Poverty?”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5203488a-en.
Go to top